Made in Lowndes Market highlights local flavor, small businesses during bicentennial

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — When you shop local, you're not just buying a product—you're investing in the heartbeat of Lowndes County.



The Made in Lowndes Open Air Market is part of the county’s Bicentennial Celebration and GOLOCO campaign.

Watch the video below to hear how neighbors are celebrating through support.

LOWNDES MARKET WEEKEND

The market happened this weekend on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse.

It's part of the county's Bicentennial Celebration, but it's also about more than history—it's about the GOLOCO campaign, reminding us to support the small businesses that keep our community thriving.

Nearly 90% of Lowndes County's 5,000+ businesses have 10 employees or fewer, and they're the ones who bring color, flavor, and creativity to our neighborhoods.

One of those businesses is Roy Sambal, where sisters are sharing an Indonesian family recipe with customers.

"Cymbal really just means hot or spicy Indonesian relish, and we're serving it sweet and spicy over fried rice. It's a recipe that our mom has had since we were young children and has served to us since then, so we're just excited to share it with."

Fania Childree, the owner, says their goal is to bring delight to every table.

"Started just right before COVID and have been able to share just a little extra spice and what we call a bite of delight to everyone's meals at home, and we just really encourage everyone to try something Indonesian recipe."

For Meghan Barwick, our Public Information Officer, markets like this aren't just about shopping—they're about neighbors supporting neighbors.

"These are the folks that support our T-ball teams, our churches, all of our nonprofits. So it's a great way for us to get back to the folks that get back to our community."

So whether you're hungry for fried rice with a little spice, or just want to support the people who make Lowndes County special, supporting our local businesses is the best way to celebrate our bicentennial.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

