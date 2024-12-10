Lowndes High School among those impacted by water main break in Valdosta

A water main break on Gornto Road caused disruptions in water pressure and service for residents and businesses.

Lowndes High School adapted to the situation by providing hygiene supplies and allowing students to check out early.

Watch the video to hear from those impacted.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Neighbors along Gornto Road by the YMCA were in for an unpleasant surprise Monday when their water pressure was faint or nonexistent.

That because of a 12 inch water main break alongside the road.

It wasn't just the residential area hit; a business owner who didn't want to appear on camera said he'd have to close early due to the resulting road closure slowing business down.

Even Lowndes High School all the way on Norman Drive felt the impact.

"We brought in hand sanitizer, we brought in wipes, brought in everything we could use in that regard for hygiene and safety."

Sandra Wilcher, superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, said that thanks to their experience with COVID-19 and two hurricanes, the high school was well-equipped to handle the emergency when the time came, even allowing students to leave early if they wished.

"Really, this is an example of when Lowndes County is Better Together, both as a community and a school system. All hands on deck. Whatever it takes, we do it to make it happen."

City crews were also all in, spending much of the day repairing lines. Sharah Denton, public information officer for the city, says if your water is still out, just be patient.

"Asking citizens to please be mindful in their water usage at this time. Our guys are working on it as quickly as possible. As soon as the job is completed, my team will make sure to have it updated on all the media outlets so that you are aware of when you can have normal usage of the water."

City officials do say the water should be back up and running by 7pm Monday. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.