Lowndes High Bridgemen set to perform at 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade

The band is only one of four high school bands in the nation selected to perform in this prestigious event.

The last time the Bridgemen performed in the parade was 2005.

Watch the video to hear how the band is prepping for the trip.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Malone and her bandmates will represent not only Lowndes but the entire state of Georgia in the Inauguration Day Parade.

They're one of four bands in the country to receive this honor. Malone says it's a testament to the program’s strength and the students’ perseverance.

“Our season was obviously great, but we did have some ups and downs with Hurricane Helene back in September. We obviously took a trip to D.C., we were supposed to perform on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But the weather just was not our friend that day.”

Now, the Bridgemen have a second chance to shine in the nation’s capital for the first time since 2005.

Band director Jon Bowman says this recognition speaks volumes about his students.

“I think it’s a testament to our students’ dedication, their ability to perform at the highest level and really their work ethic.”

To make the performance, the band raised more than $200,000 dollars for the trip.

They are expected to arrive in D.C. on Sunday for their Monday performance.

In Valdosta, Malia Thomas, ABC 27.