VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From stronger test scores to college-level classes, Lowndes students are proving that higher standards lead to higher success.



Over 83% of Lowndes AP exam takers scored a 3 or higher, compared to 60% nationally.

Lowndes High now offers 22 AP courses, including College Board’s new AP Precalculus class.

Watch the video below to hear from teachers and Principal Pearson about student readiness.

Lowndes High AP success highlights growth in college readiness across Georgia schools

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The latest College and Career Ready Performance Index from the Georgia Department of Education shows strong gains across every grade level — from content mastery in elementary schools, to readiness in middle schools, and rising graduation rates for high schools.

At Lowndes High School, that momentum shines brightest in Advanced Placement courses.

The school now offers 22 AP classes — including one of College Board's newest: AP Precalculus.

AP Precalculus teacher KC Bellflower says, "I started teaching this class, I think this is my third year. It's a brand new AP course from College Board and the reason they brought AP precalculus is because roughly 30 to 40% of students who enter college after high school really struggle."

With more than 499 students taking nearly 830 AP exams this year, Lowndes has seen record-breaking results.

Over 83 percent earned a three or higher, qualifying them for college credit, compared to the national average at 60% making a three or higher.

Principal Krista Pearson says students have been tackling these new classes head-on: "As the principal of Lowndes High School, I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments of our students. We've always worked really hard to make sure that all students are challenged no matter the expectations."

For teachers like Bellflower, the value goes beyond test scores.

She explains: "I think a lot of these AP classes, especially AP precalculus, will help them do better in post-secondary. I think doing the hard work and learning how to be a good time manager, and learning how to not expect perfection — but to figure out what they don't know so that they can do better — just the same."

Educators say it's that mix of rigor, resilience, and real-world preparation that's driving growth — and giving students an edge as they head toward college and future careers.

Lowndes High is celebrating both progress and potential — showing that with higher standards, students can rise even higher.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

