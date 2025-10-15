VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Election season just getting started — and this year, your vote could decide how Lowndes County invests millions in local improvement projects.



If approved, SPLOST IX would raise the county sales tax from 8¢ to 9¢ per dollar to fund $230 million in infrastructure projects.

Voters will decide on SPLOST and PSC races countywide, plus local city and mayoral races in Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira, Remerton, and Lake Park.

Watch the video below to learn where the money will be spent, if approved by voters.

Lowndes County voters to decide on SPLOST IX and local races as election season begins

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the center of it all is SPLOST IX — that's the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

That extra penny would fund $230,000,000 worth of projects like road improvements, new parks, upgraded fire and police equipment, and even a new county health department.

Assistant Elections Supervisor Tiffany Linkswiler says everyone in the county will see SPLOST on their ballots — but cities will have local races, too.

"SPLOST is that extra penny on your taxes, and this time it's mainly for different projects around the county and around the cities. Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira, Remerton, Lake Park — they all have various things on their ballots. Also, if you live within the city limits, you'll see your city council and mayoral races."

Poll workers are already prepping for early voting, which starts soon. Officials like Darrion Ratliff say the process is quick, easy, and crucial to making your voice heard.

"Voting is important to make your voice heard. Come on down, get your vote in — it doesn't take too long, only a few minutes, and we can help you out, get you in and out quick."

You can check your sample ballot, early voting dates, and polling locations atmvp.sos.ga.gov.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

