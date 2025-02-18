Lowndes County teachers embrace AI and new tech tools to enhance and personalize student education

Over 130 educators gathered at Lowndes High School to share how they’ve incorporated AI-powered tools like Magic School AI and Canva into their classrooms.

State Senate Resolution 467 provides guidelines for the safe and ethical use of AI in Georgia schools.

Watch the video to hear from Lowndes County School teachers about how this helps in the classroom.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Over 130 educators gathered at Lowndes High, swapping ideas on AI-powered tools like Magic School AI and Canva. For English Language Arts teacher Kayla Evans, it's been a game-changer.

"Learning how to utilize all things Google was one of the things that I wanted to learn because I was a Microsoft Windows girl," said Evans. "But now being able to utilize Google has helped me out as a teacher since that's our main platform."

Evans knows firsthand how much tech has evolved—she’s a Lowndes alum herself.

"I attended Lake Park Elementary School and then Lowndes Middle School, and then I graduated from Lowndes High School as well."

Now, she’s using AI to enhance her own lessons.

"Lowndes County schools make sure that we have access to all things technology. We kind of have the freedom and autonomy to pick the tools that we utilize in our classrooms. Two of my favorites right now are Magic School AI and Canva."

The district isn’t just handing teachers new tech—it’s giving them a framework to use it effectively through interactive lessons, real-time feedback, and personalized learning for students at different levels, according to director of technology Lindsey Martin.

"Our district technology initiative is the three C's where students learn to curate, create, and collaborate using technology, and we have tried to implement that in all of our classrooms so that our students are doing more interaction with technology," said Martin.

With only 32% of Georgia’s fourth graders reading at grade level, AI tools could help close the gap—if used wisely.