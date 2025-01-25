Lowndes County swiftly recovers from rare snowfall

Lowndes County schools, businesses, and roads have returned to normal after this week’s rare snowfall.

Unlike Hurricane Helene, the snow caused minimal disruption, with fewer than 200 power outages and some icy roads.

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools are open, most businesses are back to regular hours, and roads are clear.

It’s a far cry from the recovery to Hurricane Helene, which left behind over 1.2 million cubic yards of debris and caused severe damage to more than 2,000 structures.

Unlike schools and businesses being out for weeks, Lowndes County is already back up and running.

The impact was light—just a handful of cars sliding on icy roads and under 200 Georgia Power customers briefly losing power Wednesday.

While the snow didn’t last long, it gave many neighbors a chance to create special memories.

At Dewar Elementary, fourth grader Charlie Harper reflected on her experience.

“Last time I saw snow, I was one and a half and don’t even remember it," said Harper.

For Harper, the snow was more than just a rare sight—it was a chance to recreate cherished family moments.

“We went into the snow and recreated a family moment and took lots of pictures, then we went to play," said Harper.

And the excitement didn’t stop there. Harper and her friend Meredith Sebring had one clear wish.

“We want more snow," said Sebring.

With the travel advisory now done, Lowndes County neighbors can safely travel on our roads, just still exercise caution. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.