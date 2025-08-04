Lowndes County Schools kicks off its first day with Viking pride and big smiles

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For most students in Lowndes County, today marks the start of a new school year. For one young Viking, it's the start of something ever bigger.



Steele Carter began his first-ever day of school at Westside Elementary, proudly repping the Vikings.

Superintendent Wilcher says the district is focused on joy, unity, and community connection all year long.

Watch the video to see how Lowndes' operations went their first day back.

Meet Steele Carter. The wide-eyed kindergartener is the son of Lowndes High Head Football Coach Adam Carter, and now a proud Westside Elementary student.

This was Steel'es first day of school ever.

Backpack packed, nerves buzzing, and ready to meet his teacher, Mrs. Gay, Steele started the day with a Viking-sized smile.

"I'm excited to be going to Westside."

"I can't wait to meet my new teacher."

"Go Vikings!"

Steele wasn't alone. Across the district, classrooms buzzed with excitement, hugs, and high-fives—each moment echoing this year's theme: "One Lowndes, One Mission."

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher says the focus this year is creating joy, unity, and community—every single day.

"We believe every day in our schools is exciting and fun, and there's always something for students to look forward to. Each school will have some unique opportunities rolling out on social media and through parent contacts—and as a district, we'll keep creating ways for the community to come together and celebrate."

Speaking of celebrations, join Lowndes County Schools at the Lowndes High Stadium Friday for Friday Night Lights.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

