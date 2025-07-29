Lowndes County Schools embrace “Agents of Change” mission, federal funds released

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — As the first day of school approaches on August 4th, Lowndes County Schools aren't just opening their doors; they're opening new opportunities.



$1M in federal funds helps LCS sustain free student services while empowering staff as changemakers.

“Agents of Change” theme centers on teacher impact, mental health, and building lifelong student connections.

Watch the video below to see what's in store for the school year.

Lowndes County Schools Embrace “Agents of Change” Mission with $1M Federal Funding Boost

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lowndes County is receiving a boost; $1 million in newly released federal funds, following the U.S. Department of Education's decision to distribute all unawarded FY25 dollars, including Title I-C and Title IV-A.

That's in addition to $1 million the district had already budgeted.

The funds will help preserve key programs, including free breakfast and lunch for all students, academic support for migrant learners, and classroom coaching for teachers.

"The approximate $1 million we receive impacts every single school in our system—from instructional coaches to the meals we serve. It allows us to support our teachers and our kids without having to cut corners or find backup funding."

Lowndes County Schools also fuels the local economy. The district employs 1,470 staff members, transports 7,500 students daily, and serves more than 10,900 meals each school day.

Behind every number is a classroom ready to be filled.

Ashleigh Kenny, Teacher of the Year and veteran middle school teacher at Pine Grove, says the excitement is already in the air.

"We've already spent a lot of time in our classrooms even before we were required to be there. We love being in the building, but the best part is when the kids walk in and bring those rooms to life. That's what we're waiting for."

This year, the district's theme is Agents of Change, focused on relationships, mental health, and lasting impact.

"We can't always measure the impact of a conversation or a smile, but it matters. Our teachers are shaping futures in ways that go far beyond test scores."

With the funding secured, the classrooms ready, and the mission clear, Lowndes County Schools are proving that when a community invests in its children, the return lasts a lifetime.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

