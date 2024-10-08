Watch Now
Lowndes County Schools delay return to October 16th due to road safety concerns

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — All Lowndes County Schools students will return to school after Fall Break.

The announcement comes from the Lowndes County School District Tuesday.

Students are expected to return to the classroom, on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to school officials after a reassessment, they have identified over 130 roads that present challenges for bus navigation or are currently impassable due to debris and obstructions from downed lines. We have been advised it is not safe for our buses to navigate many of our roadways. In addition to this, I-75 is gridlocked due to evacuees, and this is a main thoroughfare for our buses.

The district is in communication with Lowndes County officials, Lowndes EMA, and local utility companies, all of whom are working diligently to resolve these issues in our community.

With this in mind, students will return to school following Fall Break on Wednesday, October 16th.

Valdosta City Schools returned to the classroom Tuesday, October 8th

