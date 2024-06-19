Lowndes County Runoff Results 2024

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Results for the Georgia races are in!

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

Here’s the update and what neighbors have to say about their vote.

“Why do local elections matter?

Local elections matter because they deal directly with us..”

That’s Kelley Saxon, a neighbor I ran into while working the polls today.

She tells me why she believes primaries are just as important as the big race in November:

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that citizens share with government what their needs are. That’s why choosing our representatives is so critical.”

And the people have chosen.

Michael Smith beat out Tommy Willis to become the Republican candidate for the Lowndes County Commissioner District 5 seat, In November, Smith faces Democrat Ron Bythwood.

School board district 7 candidate Chris Buesher beat out incumbent Eddie Smith for the non-partisan seat.

As far as the state goes, Republican Wayne Johnson beat out Chuck Hand and will be heading to the race for U.S. House District 2.

Johnson will go against long-time Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop.

Remember, state results are currently unofficial until they’re certified June 21. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.