Lowndes County man arrested for removing clothes, exposing himself in Valdosta Ollies parking lot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police arrested a Lowndes County man who they say removed his clothes in the parking lot of the Valdosta Ollies and exposed himself to three women.

VPD said it happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Several people called E911 about the man.

In a news release, VPD said, "When officers arrived at the location, they spoke with three females separately. All three females stated that the male had exposed himself in front of all three of them. The victims identified the offender, Napolean Hill, 45 years of age, who was still in the parking lot, but had put his clothing back on. Hill was arrested without incident."

VPD said Hill was taken to Lowndes County Jail, and he was charged with indecent exposure (felony).

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.