Lowndes County leader appointed to Georgia Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Lowndes County's Bill Slaughter was appointed to serve on the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities board.

Slaughter is a retired business owner of a family-owned heating and air conditioning business in Lowndes County.

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) today announced that Governor Brian Kemp appointed Bill Slaughter to serve on the Department’s Board. A well-respected Lowndes County business owner, Slaughter brings more than a decade of organizational leadership experience to the DBHDD Board.

“Bill Slaughter’s deep commitment to his community and his extensive experience in leadership roles make him an exceptional addition to the Board,” said DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner. “While we are still mourning the loss of Ellice Martin, we are certainly going to benefit from Mr. Slaughter’s insight on how to better serve rural communities across Georgia. I look forward to working with Mr. Slaughter in this new capacity.”

Bill Slaughter is a retired business owner of a family-owned heating and air conditioning business in Lowndes County. Since 2013, Slaughter has served as the chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. Slaughter also brings experience as a member of the Legacy Behavioral Health Community Service Board, which facilitates DBHDD’s services for the Valdosta area. He has also served as an integral member of the Homebuilders Association of South Georgia, Construction Industry Licensing Board of Georgia (Lowndes), Greater Lowndes Planning Commissioner, Wiregrass Georgia Tech College Foundation Board, Leadership Lowndes Class of 2007, among others.

Slaughter’s appointment comes after the unexpected passing of Mrs. Ellice Martin, who served on the Board for more than a decade. Slaughter’s first Board meeting as a member is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024.

To learn more about the DBHDD Board, please click here [dbhdd.georgia.gov].