Lowndes County in need of poll workers as presidential preference primary nears

The presidential preference primary will take place on March 12th.

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is in need of 75-100 more poll workers.

Watch the video to hear from current poll workers on their needs for Election Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we inch closer to the presidential primaries, the Lowndes Board of Elections still needs your help.

"They're the big ones. Everybody wants to come out and make their vote count."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter for Valdosta.

I'm checking back in with the BOE as well as some poll workers about their needs for our March 12th Election Day.

If you're a regular Lowndes County voter, you've probably seen Janice Strickland at the BOE.

She's been a poll worker for the county since the Obama Administration.

"One of my godmothers recommended it, said I would like it, and I took her up on that offer."

She tells me that in the last 16 years she's been a poll worker, there were times when the BOE was short, and Election Days were quite hectic.

"The voters are constantly coming in, and you have to be on your toes and make sure you're taking care of them."

Just a little over a month away from the March 12th, the BOE is only about 70% where they need to be as far as poll workers go.

I checked in with assistant supervisor of elections Tiffany Linkswiler, who tells me they need...

"about 75-100 more poll workers."

Lowndes County is expected to have about 85,000 voters for the primaries on March 12th, so the BOE is compensating poll workers $120 and up for Election Day, and paid training will go to poll workers who sign up in advance.

And March won't be the last time poll workers will be needed as well, since the county is expected to participate in 5 elections this year.

With this in mind, Janice tells me her fellow neighbors should want to come out and help at the BOE.

"They should take on the task because really it's like your duty to help help the voters you should want to help them want the voters to come out because that's that's our privilege to be able to vote."

The BOE would like anyone interested in being a poll worker to sign up before advanced voting on February 19th. I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, reporting for ABC27.