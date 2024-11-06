Lowndes County hits over 50% voter turnout for Election Day

Over half of Lowndes County's 72,610 voters have participated in the 2024 General Election.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about voter turnout.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Lowndes County has three major seats up for grabs with the general election: county commissioner, county district 5, and county coroner, as well as several school board seats.

District 5 in particular is one of the bigger seats, according to our elections supervisor Deb Cox.

“District 5 is a super district that takes up most of the county, much of Lowndes County will be voting for that seat.”

During early voting, this district hit 50% voter turnout.

It's turnout like that for early voting that has neighbors like Daryl Dove excited to see people engaged because he knows just how important our local elections are.

“We don't live within a bottle you know we the united states is very vast and where US citizens and what takes place here can affect the next county.”

In order for a candidate to win their race, they must get 50% plus one votes; anything short of that heads to a runoff.