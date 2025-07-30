VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Sirens, safety drills, and summer fun—Lowndes County Fire Rescue is going beyond the blaze.



First-ever fire camp taught 18 kids CPR, fire safety, and emergency response through hands-on training.

Campers toured the 911 center, watched a live water drop, and gained exposure to multiple rescue agencies.

Watch the video to see the real-life skills Lowndes County kids are getting.

Lowndes County Fire Camp Ignites Skills, Safety, and Career Dreams for Local Youth

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sirens, safety drills, and summer fun—Lowndes County Fire Rescue is going beyond the blaze.

The department's first-ever summer camp welcomed 18 students ages 11 to 15, offering hands-on lessons in CPR, fire extinguisher use, emergency escape plans, and even a behind-the-scenes tour of the 911 call center.

It's more than just career exposure—it's an investment in community readiness.

"Fire prevention is our number one battle against fires. Anytime we can teach kids how and when to call 911, how to react during a fire, or how to make a plan at home—that's a win for everyone," said Lowndes County Fire Chief Billy Young.

Young says that campers also witnessed a water drop from a single-engine air tanker, thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Forestry Commission, and interacted with emergency medical responders from AirEvac.

The driving force behind it all? Lieutenant Scott Garren, who started planning the camp on a hunch this spring—and saw overwhelming community interest after the first social media post.

"They got to see the dispatchers take real calls, log the information, and send out units," said Garren. "A lot of times, dispatchers are the forgotten heroes. But they're the first ones notified—and the first link in the chain that saves lives."

Beyond the drills and demonstrations, the camp built something deeper: confidence, teamwork, and a spark that could turn into a future career.

And in a state where many departments face staffing shortages, planting those seeds early matters.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.