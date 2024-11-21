Lowndes County encourages neighbors to shop local for post-Hurricane Helene

Small businesses in Lowndes County are recovering after Hurricane Helene.

Audrey Rogers, owner of Pinstripes and Polkadots, is using pop-up shops while her store undergoes repairs.

Nearly 2,000 structures in Valdosta were damaged by extreme weather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Audrey Rogers has owned Pinstripes and Polkadots in our neighboring community of Lake Park for the last 17 years.

"First, we were just gifts and accessories and then we became more boutique-ish items, so we now do clothes and accessories."

Hurricane Helene caused a large sign to fall through Pinstripes and Polkadots's plaza; since Audrey doesn't know when repairs will be completed, she has taken her business on the road through pop-up shops.

"I want my store back, to be honest. I love seeing my people, just them coming in and hanging out, sitting on the couch with us, and I'm not getting that right now."

While nearly 2,000 structures across Valdosta received damage due to extreme weather, many of our shops are back in business.

To help them recover, county information officer Meghan Barwick tells me the Board of Commissioners are encouraging neighbors to shop local for Small Business Week.

"They give back. That money is then turned around and spent into our community and it just helps with the economic vitality."

To which Audrey says she hopes the extra shoppers will help her get her building and regulars back faster.

"These people have become family to us and we have just been so blessed by that."

For every dollar you spend at a small local business $.68 if that dollar goes back into our local economy. Something to think about next time you shop. In Valdosta I’m Malia Thomas reporting for ABC 27.