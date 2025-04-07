Lowndes County dog attack raises concerns about pet safety and owner responsibility

Lisa Pace was attacked by a group of roaming dogs on Newton Circle and required 15 stitches.

One of the dogs was shot by a Lowndes County deputy on site, while two others were later euthanized.

Watch the video to hear from Lowndes County Animal control about responsible pet ownership.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lisa Pace was walking down Newton Circle March 29 when she was mauled by a group of loose dogs belonging to one of her neighbors.

She says she’s the fourth victim on that street.

And she’s still healing from 15 stitches.

“I can't do nothing in my own home. I can't get in the tub without being in pain. Thinking about it just hurts.”

Two neighbors, Terry Dell and Brian Casey, rushed in to help—people she says may have saved her life.

“If I hadn't pulled come up when I did, she'd been dead. Nobody from the residents come out to help. I mean, that's what’s sad.”

Lowndes County deputies SAY one of the dogs was shot on scene. AND the other two were later euthanized.

“The dogs, they just run and they run in a pack and all over here… they would bite people, and they bark at people that was walking down the road.”

Animal Control says they investigate all bites and issue citations if laws are broken.

If a dog is found to be dangerous or vicious, owners face serious restrictions—and in some cases, they lose the right to reclaim their animal.

The department says the most effective prevention? Responsible pet ownership.

That includes keeping dogs secured, spaying and neutering to reduce aggressive behavior—and knowing your role.

“People like that should know how to raise animals and not to have them being mean.”

In the aftermath of this incident and others like it, Animal Control urges everyone to report aggressive pets before someone gets hurt.

