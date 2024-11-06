Lowndes County Commission District 5 Winner

Michael Smith of Greater Valdosta United Way has been elected to Lowndes County District 5 Commission.

The results will be certified on November 8th.

Watch the video to hear Smith's reaction to winning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Michael Smith will be Lowndes County's District 5 Commissioner.

Smith has already been serving our neighborhoods as CEO of nonprofit Greater Valdosta United Way.

He says that he can't wait to use his new position to help South Georgia with disaster preparedness, property tax relief, and city-county government relationships.

"It's very emotional to see your name on the ballot, to see your name on a yard sign, and to know that people are believing in you and want you to represent them. And I take that with a very much humility and honor. And and want to do the people of Lowndes County proudly."

Remember, while precincts have reporter their results, seats will not be certified until 5pm November 8th. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.