Lowndes Board of Education names Sandra Wilcher as new superintendent

Mrs. Sandra Wilcher is the new Superintendent of the Lowndes County School System.

Lowndes County Board of Education made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Read about her experience with the district in the news release below.

LCS NEWS RELEASE:

The Lowndes County Board of Education has unanimously selected Mrs. Sandra Wilcher as the next Superintendent of the Lowndes County School System.

Mrs. Wilcher is no stranger to the school system, as she has served as the interim superintendent since June 2023. She was selected as the sole finalist two weeks ago, and now the board has made her appointment official.

Wilcher has twenty-four years of public education experience in the Lowndes County School System bringing a wealth of experience as a dedicated member of the One Lowndes Family serving as an administrator since 2009. She has worked closely with all schools in the district, and is known to be the person who schools and families can count on during the most challenging of times. Wilcher most recently served as the system’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, overseeing a comprehensive portfolio including special education, public relations, central registration, school resource officers, and student support.

Ronnie Weeks, Chair of the Board of Education, stated, “We are delighted to have Mrs. Sandra Wilcher as the next leader of the Lowndes County School System. She is committed to Lowndes County, has a record of successful community engagement, and is a relationship builder.”

Mrs. Wilcher is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a B.A. Degree in Organizational Communication. She also has a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Valdosta State University. She graduated from Nova Southeastern University with an Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership. Her credentials include certification in Educational Leadership, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and a Nationally Certified School Social Work Specialist.

Mrs. Wilcher and her husband, Lance, have two children: Reid Wilcher of Jacksonville, Florida, and Abigail Wilcher of Valdosta. They are the proud grandparents of a grandson, Atlas Courson. The Wilchers are active members of Northside Baptist Church.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve as the superintendent of Lowndes County Schools,” Wilcher says. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead and serve this remarkable community. Our One Lowndes Family has demonstrated a true passion for education and a commitment to excellence. I am excited to continue to work alongside such a passionate and talented team as we propel to becoming an even greater system.”