Local businesses in Valdosta push for neighbors to vote on Election Day

Farah & Farah launched the Vote Boldly campaign in 2020 to inspire voter turnout and support small businesses.

The campaign offers a free cup of coffee to voters at local coffee shops in Florida and Georgia.

Local businesses in Valdosta are participating by offering this incentive to voters on Election Day, November 5.

Local businesses here in Valdosta are trying to get more neighbors out to the polls. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter in Valdosta. Here's what you need to know.

Farah & Farah Law firm is making Election Day offering an incentive to vote. On Tuesday, November 5, you can head to a participating local coffee shop, show your "I Voted" sticker, and enjoy a complimentary coffee. Early voters are included too. And neighbors in Lowndes County will have over 15 seats to vote for, including, County Commissioner Chairman, two commissioner seats, and four school board seats. Neighbors at the polls will be among the Georgia voters who surpassed the 2.9 million mark for total turnout - breaking 40% of all active voters.

Participating coffee shops in Valdosta:



Hug in a Mug Coffee - Norman (1688 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601)

Hug in a Mug Coffee - Bemiss (4165 Bemiss Rd Suite 0, Valdosta, GA 31605)

