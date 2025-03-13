Live Music and Local Eats: Lowndes County kicks off Lunch on Lawn concert series for the county's Bicentennial

As part of the 200th Anniversary Bicentennial Celebration, Lowndes County invites the community to enjoy live music at the Lunch on the Lawn Spring Concert Series at the Historic Courthouse.

Watch the video to hear about the local acts and eatery.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Local favorites Rob Evans and Zane Ally kick things off with a mix of blues, classic, and progressive rock. The Kenji Bolden Trio will also take the stage, blending jazz, blues, and funk.

It's all happening Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch vendors like Jessie's Restaurant & Catering and Downtown Social on-site. Or, bring your own lunch and soak in the sounds of Downtown Valdosta.

The first concert in the series will begin March 21st.

I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

