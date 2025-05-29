Legacy supporters leave $1.2M gift to VSU College of the Arts

Monty and Marilyn Miller lefter a $1.2 million estate gift

They were longtime patrons of VSU's College of the Arts

Watch the video to see how the donation will be used, and how the couple will be honored for their gift

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta’s College of the Arts is celebrating a remarkable legacy from two of its most devoted supporters.

Longtime patrons Monty and Marilyn Miller have left a $1.2 million estate gift to Valdosta State University.

Known for their unwavering support of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, the Millers attended nearly every performance.

Their gift will directly benefit the College of the Arts, the symphony, and the symphony guild.

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is honoring them with a named chair—ensuring their passion for music continues to inspire students and audiences for years to come.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

