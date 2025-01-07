LAMP kicks off the year with new programs and New Horizons campaign

LAMP launched a youth rehousing program for 18–24-year-olds.

They received $55K toward their $200K fundraising goal.

Watch the video to see how LAMP has been starting their year off.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The LAMP shelter has started their year off by getting several projects off the ground.

One of the most anticipated initiatives is the new youth rapid rehousing program; helping 18–24-year-olds get into a place of their own.

"It is going to allow us to serve 10 to 15 young adults, 18 to 24, where they rent their utility deposit, life skills and other things that is needed to help them step into a successful future out of homelessness."

And that's not the only way they're giving back.

After launching their New Horizons fundraising campaign, LAMP received $55K of their $200,000 goal.

That, along with grants targeting housing, food insecurity, and renovating their facilities, have been helping with much needed hurricane-related repairs.

"You have the gardening grant coming soon so we have already been funded. During Hurricane Helene, we lost our greenhouse that had also a hydroponics."

Director Yurshema Flanders tells me these funds will make the shelter more comfortable for people.

"For the actual building, we are trying to update and upgrade our dorm rooms. So, some of our beds we've had now for probably about six or seven years. And so, they have gotten. We've got our money's worth out of them."

The shelter is currently working on implementing the youth program; expect placement to officially start in this summer. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.