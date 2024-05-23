Lake Park Elementary School breaks ground for $43 million new school building

Lake Park will be getting a new building for their elementary school since its opening in 1962.

The total budget for the project is $43,887,698.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors and faculty about why this move is needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

This lot may not look like much now, but it will soon be home to a new Lake Park Elementary School.

"Sky's the limit for what our kids will be able to achieve."

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I’m speaking with the community about why the new facilities were needed.

Ashley Mays is a Lake Park music teacher.

She's got four kids of her own.

They're all attending Lake Park.

"Since we moved into this community. It's just school system. It's what's part of an amazing system. But the school itself, there's just something here. And you, it's like you feel it the minute you walk in the door."

While she loves her students and fellow teachers, she tells me they needed a change.

"This school has always felt like family, but as far as the facility goes, we're just we've just outgrown it."

That change has been the last three years in the making.

The school was built in 1962.

Moving forward, Lake Park will have a brand new two story facility complete a modernized media center and outdoor space for learning.

The old school will be demolished shortly after construction is complete.

Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent tells me it will be hard to see the original building go.

"Lake Park holds a special place in my heart given this is where I attended elementary school."

The total budget for the$43,887,698, with over $5 million of that being state funds.

Ashley tells me there's one new amenity in the budget she's excited about getting:

"I know one thing we don't have, speaking as a music teacher: a stage!"

The new Lake Park Elementary should be completed in one year, In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.