Inches of rain lead to feet of flooding in Valdosta neighborhoods; how neighbors are coping

Valdosta and Lake Park got hit with 7 inches of rain Thursday morning.

Lowndes County and Valdosta City School closed down in thew wake of 70 areas of the county flooding.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are dealing with storm damage for the third time in six months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Heavy rain flooded neighborhoods across South Georgia Thursday morning...leaving neighbors to clean up.

"With the big storm last night, it just made things even worse."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

The severe weather closed schools and brought more damage to a community still recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

Here's how neighbors are recovering.

Curt Williams lives in a subdivision on Walden Road.

He tells me the area has been plagued with drainage issues since Hurricane Idalia last August, and this latest storm is many neighbors' final straw.

"We cleaned all that out, and there was a beaver damn on the other side... So the water by those two neighbors, has actually receded three feet. Now it looks like five feet."

He tells me with the back to back bouts of bad weather, the Walden subdivision is hoping for a joint effort from the county and city to keep floods like this from happening.

City crews have been at work since 3 Thursday morning to address the flooding, but they're dealing with over 70 locations, including Walden Road, Findley Chase, and Inner Perimeter, being underwater.

I checked with the First to Know Weather Team.

Nearby Moody Air Force Base got 5" of rain early Thurday.

One gauge in Valdosta got 7!

All the heavy rainfall and damaging winds have put stress on neighbors like Lisa Howell, who similar to her neighbors at Walden Road, has had to clean up her property 3 times in the last six months.

"Since I got on Inner Perimeter, it's been a challenge. It's a hard road ahead of us, but as you can see, we're steady trying to get settled in there."

The city will be working on getting our infrastructure and roads back to normal for the days to come, telling me in a statement: "Next week, after the water recedes, our team will revisit each site to confirm that water can flow properly."

While paved roads have already receded, the flooded rural dirt roads will be flooded for an undetermined period of time. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.