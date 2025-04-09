Hurricane Helene debris removal officially completed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Lowndes County

Over 5 million cubic yards of debris have been cleared across 10 Georgia counties after Hurricane Helene.

Clyattville was one of many Lowndes County neighborhoods that saw heavy storm damage.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are happy to see a cleaner community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with Georgia Emergency Management and AshBritt, Inc., has wrapped up debris removal in Lowndes County, where Clyattville alone made up five percent of the county's structural damage.

Neighbors say they've seen real progress.

Nancy Griffin tells me her old Clyattville neighborhood is looking much better.

"You go out one time and clean the neighborhood a little bit, and then the second time you clean the neighborhood more, third time's the final time and we make sure everything's cleaned up. And they did do that. They did a good job," said Griffin.

Her neighbor, Pamela Frazier also tells me this gives her hope Lowndes County will be back to it's old glory.

"I'm so glad that they finished cleaning up all the mess," said Frazier. "We still not what we used to be, but we look much better."

The final haul-out in Lowndes County marks the end of a statewide effort that cleared more than 5 million cubic yards of debris and cost roughly $135 million .

Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman with the Corps called it a "whole-community effort," built on government, businesses, and residents working together.

But in Clyattville, neighbors say recovery doesn't end with cleanup.

Many neighborhoods have been cleaned up in Lowndes County, but agencies here are still tackling structural damages, a much lengthier process.

