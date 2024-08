VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL — A hotline is available to neighbors in the Valdosta area who are dealing with cleanup after Hurricane Debby.

It's called Crisis Cleanup. According to EMA Lowndes it's for private property, property debris cleanup, and home repair. Help is available by calling 1.844.965.1386.

EMA Lowndes said the hotline coordinates efforts between nonprofit and faith based organizations.

It will be open for calls through August 23, 2024.