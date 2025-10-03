VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — More growth is happening for businesses in Lowndes County.



Hunt Industries’ crane stable expansion adds 60 jobs, paying $16–$32 per hour.

Valdosta’s manufacturing sector now supports nearly 4,000 jobs, with millions in recent investments.

Hunt Industries expansion adds jobs, fueling Valdosta’s manufacturing boom

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Another boom in Valdosta's manufacturing industry.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Valdosta Neighborhood Reporter.

Hunt Industries' latest expansion shows how our region is building a bigger future in manufacturing.

It’s a small part of a bigger manufacturing boom, adding to the nearly 4,000 local manufacturing positions in the area.

Nikki Ogletree is the executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

She says the momentum isn't just about one company — it's about strengthening Valdosta's role as a hub for logistics and advanced manufacturing.

"Every time a company like Hunt grows, it adds more stability to our workforce. These are jobs that keep people here in South Georgia, raise wages, and ripple through our entire economy."

From GAF's roofing products to Arglass's bottles and P&B Storage's logistics, Valdosta has welcomed millions in new investment over the last few years.

Hunt's expansion adds to that momentum, with those new positions paying between $16 and $32 an hour — something owner Terry Hunt is proud of.

"I love Valdosta. I grew up here, and I raised my family here. I want this to be the best place to live, and that's why I'm going to expand every chance I get."

Ogletree adds that it's exactly what the region needs:

"We've seen the national demand for manufacturing rise, and Valdosta is stepping up. Expansions like this show companies have confidence in our people, our location, and our future."

With Hunt Industries growing and more manufacturers setting up shop, South Georgia leaders say the message is clear: Valdosta is ready to compete on the national stage.

