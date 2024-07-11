HUD grants $3 million to Valdosta Housing Authority for Jobs Plus program

Over 20,000 Valdosta residents are poverty-stricken and rent burdened, prompting a need for affordable housing.

A $3 million HUD grant will fund job training, skill-building, and job placement services to help residents improve their economic situation.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors in need at Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The US Department of Housing and Development is working to help.

"Good things come out of public housing, but if you ain't been there you wouldn't understand."

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter.

I’m checking in with neighbors who tell me they’re in need of a $3 million investment for affordable housing.

Remember Deshonda Jenkins?

She's the daughter of Mary Meyers, who received a newly-built home last Christmas from the city CDBG and HUD grants last Christmas.

"Since she been back, I think every time mama come in the house, she say 'Thank you, Jesus'."

What you might not know is that Deshonda used to live in Ora Lee West, the same neighborhood this grant is going to help.

"Staying there six months gave me an opportunity to see there's a whole nother generation, there's a whole nother world right here in the community that I actually never knew anything about."

She tells me people in affordable housing are the same hardworking Georgians in for affluent areas; they just need resources.

"Education is key. Training is key. That's why I'm so grateful for everything."

And those are two things the $3 million is giving neighbors in Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett.

This grant is for the Job Plus Programs, which addresses employment barriers and income gaps that contributes to rent-burden.

"This shows HUD's investment in smaller agencies."

Mark Stalvey, director of Valdosta Housing Authority, tells me residents will get access to: job training, skill building, and job placement services.

"We're trying to move our residents in a better position economically."

Which Despond tells me in the long run, neighbors will be ready to

"move up, move out, and we can bring in a new generation."

HUD’s Job Plus program has served 60 locations out of over 3,000 housing agencies that operate public housing developments..