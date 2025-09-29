Historic Valdosta church faces repeated vandalism, calls for community’s help

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta's oldest African American congregation is picking up the pieces after repeated vandalism left stained-glass windows shattered.



First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church has been vandalized three times since September, despite being located just behind the Valdosta Police Department.

Repairing century-old stained-glass windows and adding new security could cost the church tens of thousands of dollars.

First Antioch has been hit three times since mid-September. Vandals targeted both the sanctuary and fellowship hall, hurling large stones through the century-old stained-glass windows.

Despite sitting just behind Valdosta Police headquarters, no viable suspects have been caught on camera.

Antioch isn't alone. Other churches, like the Church of Christ on River Street, have also been vandalized — a troubling pattern that congregant Jacquline Carter says puts historic places of worship at risk.

"What they did was brought the stones with them because there's not any stones that we have here at this church," said Carter. "And what happened? They broke 3 windows 2 weekends ago inside the church. They came back this past Friday night and broke two more, same type of stone on the front of the church. So we don't know. Who's doing this?"

Antioch's history stretches back to the 1840s, with the current building standing since 1921.

It's set to be part of the Georgia Trust Fall Ramble in less than two weeks, but Deacon Harry Jenkins say rising repair costs and new security measures could easily climb into the tens of thousands.

"It's kind of like the persons that wouldn't say anything when things... It's not happening to them, and then after the other folks were carried away they didn't have nobody to help them because they wouldn't speak out when they had an opportunity. So we're asking the community for any help."

For now, Antioch's members keep worshipping under broken windows — determined to protect their past while hoping the community steps up.

Valdosta police say the investigation remains active, but with little camera footage and no suspects so far, they're urging anyone with information to come forward.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

