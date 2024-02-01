Hahira residents one step closer to cleaner water with Environmental Protection Division plan

The city of Hahira will begin implementing their Corrective Action Plan to decontaminate the water supply this month.

Haloacetic acids five (HAA) 10-15 percent above contamination levels were found in Well No. 3.

Watch the video to hear a neighbor's reactions to the new plan to re-drill an unused well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hahira's tap water is about to become safer for neighbors. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

If you recall, I was here last month after some neighbors expressed concern about their tap water. Now, I'm following up.

Beth Owen Bayman reached out to me in January about concerns with her water.

In addition to higher fees for her water, she had noticed some discoloration and sediments in her tap.

"As a single mom cost is important. With everything, we do have a budget, so that was one of the first things that got my attention, and I've always been attentive to the health of me and my children."

City manager Jonathan Sumner had confirmed that Well No. 3 has been seeing haleoacteic acids 5 levels 10-15 percent above contamination since October, which can be toxic if one is exposed to it for an extended period of time.

Haloacetic acids five (HAA5) refer to the five haloacetic acids most commonly found in drinking water and can have mild negative effects like drowsiness and metabolism changes to more severe affects like toxicity in the nervous system.

When Bayman heard about the city finalizing their Corrective Action Plan to fixed the acid 5 levels, she felt relief.

"I get the sense that there is proactivity, I'm encouraged. We can see that there is still a bit of sediment in the water, but it does look to be improved."

Hahira has spent the last month trying to get the HAA5s to a non contaminated level.

Hahira city manager Jonathan Sumner couldn't make an on-camera appearance, but I check in with him through phone.

I was directed to a release stating Hahira implementing a Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Division approved Corrective Action Plan, which includes the re-drilling of a non-functional well, located on Randal Street.

The re-drilling of this well, known as Well #1, will cost $1.3 million and is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

Sumner did tell me in the meantime, "Those with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and the elderly should seek advice from a health care provider regarding long-term consumption of water with elevated levels of HAA5s."

Which Beth tells me she's planning on doing with her family, but she's happy with the city's quick action to correcting the water.

"I have to admit, the proactivity has exceeded what I expected."

To get the ball rolling on the action plan, the re-drilling's financing will be sought from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.