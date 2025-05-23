Hahira breaks ground on $24M wastewater treatment plant, eyes cleaner water and future growth

Hahira's new treatment plant will operate year-round, unlike the current system.

The city is also replacing a contaminated well.

Watch the video to see how these moves may affect the city's growth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Hahira, big money is flowing into something you can't always see—but always need: cleaner, safer water.

It took five years, but Hahira finally broke ground on a new $24 million wastewater treatment plant—an upgrade City Manager Jonathan Sumner says will open the door to new homes, businesses, and round-the-clock wastewater discharge.

"Right now we have a seasonal discharge, which means that we can't discharge in the summer months, but we can in the winter months."

The current system is maxed out, only operating part of the year—and making large-scale development tough. But that's about to change. Sumner says this project sets the tone for the future.

"With growth comes infrastructure improvement, and that's really where the treatment plant comes in. We will have capacity for the next generation to be able to service commercial development but yet preserve the small town feel."

It's not just about wastewater.

"We also have a new freshwater well that we're drilling. We were able to receive a grant in the amount of $1.1 million to be able to re-drill that."

That new well will replace the aging Well No. 3. Levels of Haloacetic Acids, or HAA5, in Well No. 3 were recently found to be slightly above the state's safety limit. The chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Georgia's Environmental Protection Division approved the city's plan. It's already in motion.

For neighbors like Lewis Smiley, who fishes and does business in town, this news is a relief.

"Feel great about that. Also, I ain't got to worry about hard water or water that's going to irritate my skin... There's going to be a better solution."

Sumner tells me the city hopes to have this project completed by 2026. I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

