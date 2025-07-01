The new ReStore will open on East Hill Avenue, tripling foot traffic exposure from 2,500 to 7,500 cars daily.

The office building design resembles a Habitat home, symbolizing the nonprofit’s mission to build and restore lives.

Watch the video to see when the project will come to fruition.

Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore aims to boost visibility, community impact in Valdosta

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From rebuilding homes to rebuilding hope—Habitat for Humanity of Valdosta-Lowndes County is undergoing major restructuring.

At a community event this week, Habitat unveiled plans for its new ReStore on East Hill Avenue—just months after operations slowed due to hurricane damage and the passing of its former director.

But now, with staff returning to a renovated office and energy back in full force, Executive Director Justin Geers says the mission has never been clearer.

"They look at the house," said Greers. "We look at the relationships that were born. But that's what it's about."

The new ReStore will be moving to the East Hill Ave corridor and sits along a high-traffic corridor with 7,500 cars passing daily—three times more visibility than their previous location on Cypress Street.

ReStore Manager Amy Self says the building's design mirrors Habitat's values.

"And if you look straight ahead in the video here, that's going to be the ReStore office," said Self. "We made it look like a little Habitat home."

But it's not just about aesthetics. For Habitat, it's about impact—whether through home construction, critical repairs, or veteran and senior housing programs.

Geers says it's a ripple effect of giving.

"They don't stop there," said Greers. "They work on the next house, they go in the community and they give back because they understand the value of volunteering in your community."

Habitat plans on opening up their new Restore by early September.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

