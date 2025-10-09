Gun found in student's backpack at Valdosta High School, Valdosta Police Department leading investigation

VALDOSTA, GA — On Thursday, Valdosta City Schools released a statement saying that this morning at Valdosta High School, their Evolv weapons detection system alerted staff to an unapproved item in a student’s backpack. The release states the student was pulled aside, and a firearm was safely confiscated.

VCS says at no time were staff, students, or visitors in any danger. They say the Valdosta Police Department is leading the investigation.

VCS thanked their staff, School Resource Officer, and administrative team for their swift response to ensure everyone's safety.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.