Gornto Road bridge reopens, bringing relief to Valdosta drivers and businesses

The Gornto Road Bridge has reopened after a month of repairs caused by erosion from historic rains on November 7th.

Originally scheduled to be completed in late February, the repairs are finished a month ahead of schedule.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors and businesses about the city's progress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The bridge had been closed since last month; historic rains on November 7th caused serious erosion.

Since its closure in December, the engineering team has been hard at work each day getting Earl Wetherington Bridge back up and running and has managed to finalize repairs about a month earlier than originally anticipated.

While they were at work though, the detours frustrated many, including neighbor Lewis Smiley.

“And it’s been frustrating. You’re trying to get to a certain spot, but then have to turn around and detour because of the bridge closures. I mean, in this area around Jerry Jones and Baytree, there’s a lot of fishing spots I like to visit—even in the bad weather!”

Katie Watson, who owns Chez What Collective near the bridge, took to Facebook with her relief, posting: “The Gornto Road closure is over. Thank goodness!” Businesses like hers are already seeing more foot traffic now that the bridge is open.

As for Lewis, he’s thrilled to see the bridge back in business.

“Now I'm able to travel and get around town and get to places I like to go, especially the liquor store. I been needing something to get the stress off me lately.”

While other roads like Country Club, Sherwood Drive, and River Street are still under repair, the city says Gornto Road’s reopening is a big step forward.

Many of those projects are looking at a spring or early summer completion.

According to a study by the South Georgia Regional Commission, Gornto Road receives over 20,000 vehicles a day, and that number has likely increased in the last few years.

And now those drivers will have an easier time navigating the Azalea City.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.