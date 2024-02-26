GET INVOLVED: Valdosta needs your input to map out the future of the city

Valdosta has launched their Needs Assessment survey.

The city says the survey responses will be kept confidential.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are responding and how you can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta needs your input to map out the future of the city. I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter for Valdosta. The city has launched their Needs Assessment survey. I’m checking in with neighbors to see what changes they’d like to see come to Valdosta.

The Azalea City is in the planning stages of their 5 year Consolidated Plan, their annual Action Plan, and their analysis for Housing and Urban Development funding. They're seeking neighbor opinions on homelessness, living conditions, transportation, infrastructure, and other community developments through their Needs Assessment Survey.

"Homelessness should be at the top of the list," you may remember Rosalind Smith. I've spoken with her on my previous stories about housing and food insecurity. Now, she and her husband are telling me about the top issues in their neighborhood.

Rosalind tells me her volunteer work with LAMP, "brings tears to my eyes, because a lot of them come there to get their meals, but they have no home or anywhere to go to when they leave, so they sleep on the streets, they sleep under tents right near LAMP, and and that's threatened to be removed soon."

Wesley tells me he hopes HUD can give more after seeing the results of the survey. "Our government is failing; a blind man could see that."

It's important to note: Valdosta currently has projects in the works to address community needs.

The Community Development Block Grant helps neighbors repair or reconstruct homes with the $647,095 the US Housing and Urban Development gave Valdosta, and the $431,176 allocated towards housing.

We also have an affordable housing complex coming in the fall; yet the city is wanting to do more.

In a statement, Neighborhood Development/Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley said, "we value the input of our residents in shaping the future of our community. By participating in the Needs Assessment Survey, residents can contribute to developing strategies that address the needs of our community."

The city would like your survey response by April 9th. Click here to give your input.

