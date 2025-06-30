VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A new law takes effect in Georgia this week—just in time for the summer heat—and it's making big changes for pet protection.



Georgia’s HB 331 prohibits selling dogs, cats, and rabbits in outdoor public spaces starting July 1.

Violators of the new law face fines starting at $100, with increasing penalties for repeated offenses.

Watch the video to see how you can help pets stay safe this summer.

Georgia’s new pet law takes aim at illegal sales, local shelters promote summer safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new law takes effect in Georgia this week—just in time for the summer heat—and it's making big changes for pet protection.

From cracking down on shady sales to keeping animals safe from rising temps.

Georgia House Bill 331 officially goes into effect July 1st, banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in parking lots, roadsides, and flea markets.

According to Laura Donahue with Best Friends Animal Society, it's a major step forward in preventing animal cruelty and curbing unregulated breeding operations across the state.

"We applaud Georgia's leadership in championing this law and for bringing this important pet lifesaving issue to the forefront," said Donahue.

She calls it a "significant victory in the effort to combat illicit pet sales across the state."

Enforcement includes animal control officers and law enforcement being authorized to enforce the new regulations and violations will result in escalating fines: $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

But while the law addresses long-term pet safety, local shelters say immediate summer risks—like extreme heat—can be just as deadly.

In Valdosta, dog lovers like Cierra Maddox with the Humane Society staff are sounding the alarm.

"Lots of water, make sure that they have access to shade and of course AC," said Maddox. "Make sure they're not locked in the car for a long time. In cars, heat rises super quickly."

Maddox's passion for animals started early—working in a vet clinic at just 15—and now, she's on the front lines helping educate pet owners about proper care and adoption.

"I've been passionate about dogs for a very long time, so my first job was at the vet clinic," said Maddox.

Maddox and the Humane Society will be holding pet adoption fairs as well as safety clinics every Sunday at 2 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.