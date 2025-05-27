Georgia Power proposal may freezes base rates — but could still raise bills

The agreement lets Georgia Power charge customers later for storm damage — without public hearings.

Georgia Power has increased its customer rates three times in the last six years.

Georgia Power says it won't raise your base rates for three years, but a proposed deal with state regulators could still mean higher bills.

Under a proposed agreement announced Monday, Georgia Power would skip its usual rate case this summer — and lock in base rates through 2027.

Spokesman Jacob Hawkins says the company is working to "balance the affordability needs of our customers while ensuring Georgia Power remains equipped to continue its support of our state's incredible growth."

But consumer advocates like the Southern Environmental Group warn that the deal lets Georgia Power charge customers later for storm damage — with no public hearing.

That's a big concern in Valdosta, where nearly a third of families live in poverty and where some customers saw bills double after Helene.

"It's been going up a lot like during the hurricane. You know you still have a balance because you have to pay for the service for having the service, so it makes it go up."

Pamela Frazier's monthly charges jumped from under $60 to over $130 — despite little change in her usage. She relies on Georgia Power's prepaid app to keep afloat, but rising rates won't help her catch up.

"For myself, paying has been a job — especially without having a job," said Frazier. "So it's been kind of hard. But when you got help, it's OK. It's a little help."

The Public Service Commission has until July 1 to approve or reject the deal.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

