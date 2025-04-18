Georgia dedicates over $800M to Hurricane Helene relief as federal extension falls short

Georgia’s House Bill 67 adds nearly $200 million to Helene recovery, bringing total relief to $811 million.

The White House denied Georgia’s request for a federal aid deadline extension.

Watch the video to see who these funds will help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

House Bill 67 just passed with strong bipartisan support, adding nearly $200 million to Georgia’s storm relief budget.

That brings the total state investment to more than $800 million, after Helene caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage to agriculture and timber alone.

Despite appeals from state leaders, the White House denied Georgia’s request for an extension on federal assistance.

So the General Assembly took matters into their own hands—tweaking the budget to help meet the need.

Local agencies are now being asked to gather community data to request funding.

“So overall, the big picture that a lot of people are affected and are still affected, but we have to get the data. If you don't get the data, like we say, if it wasn't documented, it didn't happen.”

The new budget runs through June—and Georgia’s urging communities to speak up now, while help is still on the table.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

