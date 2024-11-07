GDOT announces $36.2M contract for Jerry Jones Road widening project in Valdosta

GDOT has awarded Valdosta $36.2 million to improve the Jerry Jones Drive corridor.

Improvements include a new left lane and sidewalk for pedestrians.

Watch the vidoe to learn more about the improvements.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I love this community, but we've outgrown some of our traffic needs."

Tim Golden doesn't just work with our state's transportation; he grew up right here in the Azalea City by Jerry Jones Road and Walden.

"I've seen Valdosta grow. I remember when the mall wasn't out there. I remember when the interstate was being built nearby. Valdosta's changed dramatically but it's changed for good.."

He's spent the last nine years working on getting the Jerry Jones Drive widening project off the ground, and now he gets to see it officially come to fruition.

"Oh gosh. It makes you see that hard work pays off. That perseverance pays off."

And pay off it will.

This Georgia Department of Transportation project will improve mobility by constructing a two-way left turn lane to the existing two-lane Jerry Jones Drive and Eager Road.

The contract also includes relocation and adjustments of overhead and underground utilities including:

City of Valdosta water and sewer facilities

Georgia Power

AT&T

Southern Company Gas

Russell McMurray, commissioner of GDOT, tells me since Jerry Jones is surrounded by residential areas, there will be an extra perk for neighbors.

"The benefit of pedestrians having now sidewalk to walk on as well and connecting that up, it really will. It really will make the area look nice and crisp and again provide mobility for cars and people walking and rolling or biking."

As this will take about three years to complete, he asks...

"... for people's patience. This is going to take a long time."

GDOT anticipates having this project completed by September of 2028. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.