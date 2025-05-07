GAF Expands in Valdosta, paving the way for 135+ new jobs at High-Tech Roofing Plant

GAF’s 425,000-square-foot facility currently plans on adding 135+ workers.

The plant produces EverGuard TPO roofing products and is the fifth TPO facility in GAF’s national network.

Watch the video see how the expansion came about.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 425,000-square-foot facility produces EverGuard TPO roofing products—used in low-slope commercial roofs nationwide—and is now home base for more than 50 employees. GAF also tells us it's aiming to add 150 to that lineup. The plant is located off Madison Highway.

Valdosta plant manager Daniel Duston helped bring the vision to life.

"I was looking for an opportunity. As an engineer, you always dream of being able to build your own facility and this was the perfect opportunity. It was a concrete slab when I started in May of two years ago."

Now complete, the plant joins GAF's network of operations across the state.

"This is our fifth TPO plant in our network… the Southeast is a big, big part of our goals. So, we built a plant here to be able to service it."

But it wasn't all smooth roofing. Between hurricanes, a snowstorm, and delays, the team stayed committed—not just to the project, but to the community.

GAF postponed last fall's expansion announcement to prioritize hurricane recovery efforts and even announced a donation of roofing materials to the new Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station.

"Valdosta has just been great. The community, the development authority—everything they told us they would do when we came here, they've delivered."

For local leaders, like Brad Folsom with our development authority, this means more than just a milestone.

"They're high paying, so we're trying to bring in more jobs that will mean more in terms of skilled wages for our community—and we've been very successful in doing that."

With five plants and counting, GAF is staking a long-term claim in South Georgia. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.