From Stop-Motion to Screen: South Georgia’s Film Festival thrives with local productions

Since 2020, film and TV productions have generated over $4 billion statewide in Georgia.

Valdosta is emerging as an indie film hotspot, with a growing community of filmmakers and affordable costs for productions.

Watch the video to hear from the festival showrunners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

For VSU student filmmaker Conner Starling, the journey started small—literally.

"I've always been interested in filmmaking from a very young age. I started out making, like, Lego stop-motion videos in elementary school, and then, of course, every elementary kid's dream during my time was to make Minecraft YouTube Let's Plays."

Now, he's part of a growing community turning South Georgia into an indie film hotspot, according to festival director Jason Brown . And the best part? It's affordable.

"Our numbers are comparable to our theme park. Hotels and service and dining. To watch our films, imagine that at an exponential scale."

That impact isn't just for filmmakers. Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants thrive when productions roll into town.

And with AI creeping into creative industries, Starling says real storytelling still needs a human touch.

"We certainly need a lot more individuals who are willing to like the creative arts, especially with the rise of AI and stuff. I think we really need a human touch to things coming out."

His advice to future filmmakers? Just start.

"We do something to put a message about how you feel in the world that hopefully can mean something to someone else. Just share. Share your message to the world. Share your voice. I think that's what makes films so empowering."

And South Georgia is listening. Since 2020, film and TV productions have generated over $4 billion statewide.

And with a camera-friendly price tag, Valdosta is proving you don't need Hollywood to make movie magic.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.