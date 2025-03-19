Four years of roadwork ahead: major Jerry Jones Drive project set to reshape Valdosta traffic

Jerry Jones Drive is undergoing a $36.2 million road-widening project that will take four years to complete.

Country Club Drive, heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene, is expected to be repaired by summer.

Watch the video to see how this affects pedestrains and drivers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jerry Jones Drive is about to undergo a $36.2 million road-widening project—adding a center turn lane and sidewalks to improve traffic flow and safety. The problem? It’s a four-year project, and some locals—like Linda Gonzalez—are bracing for the long haul.

"Four years. Wow, ok."

Gonzalez walks most places and welcomes the new sidewalks, but navigating the construction? That’s another story.

"Somebody gonna buy me new shoes, for every time I walk through all this construction, because I’m gonna need them."

Aside from detours, safety is a major concern. Drivers swerving around construction zones are already creating headaches.

"I’ll say the people not paying attention to the road work people. You know, like, ‘Ohh, OK, well, they're doing road work’ and then they'll go around somebody and then there's a car crash."

While Jerry Jones is the biggest project, West Gordon Street’s pipe replacement will wrap up this week and Country Club Drive—badly damaged by Hurricane Helene—should be done by summer.

But with Jerry Jones handling over 20,000 cars a day, it’s going to take patience and planning.

"I’m trying to figure out shortcuts and that's all I can do, because, you know, don’t want to get hurt or anything."

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry is urging caution, saying, “This project has been a priority for a long time and I’m proud that we are now close to getting underway.”

If you do regularly use Jerry Jones, some suggested alternate routes do include I-75 as well as the new and improved Gornto Road.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

