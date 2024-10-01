Former President Trump tours Hurricane Helene damage in Valdosta

Former President Donald Trump touched down in Valdosta to tour storm damage Monday.

President Biden says he will tour damaged areas once it is safe to do so.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Former president Donald Trump received his first look at storm damage here from Helene.

The former president stopped into Lowndes County emergency management center to greet first responders who have been working around the clock to restore the city since last week's storm.

Georgia Emergency management and homeland security report that once Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm the Biden-Harris administration partnered with FEMA to provide direct funding in preparation of impacts.

Valdosta received a critical amount of damage.

During his visit Trump also stopped to view damage from Helene for himself while meeting with a business owner whose business was destroyed by the storm.

“As you know our country is in the final weeks of a hard fought national election. But in a time like this when a crisis hits.. When our fellow citizens cry out none of that matters. We’re not talking about politics. We have to get together and get this solved.”

While Vice president Kamala Harris has not yet announced a visit here - in a statement Harris said,

"I know everyone here sends their thoughts and prayers for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane. As soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations." said Harris.

Vowing to visit those impacted by Helene.

President Biden also said he plans to visit damaged areas as soon as he knows it’s safe.

