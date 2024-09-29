Former President Donald Trump to speak in Valdosta Monday

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Former President Donald Trump will travel to Valdosta on Monday.

The 45th president's 2024 re-election campaign office announced Sunday that Trump will receive a briefing on the damage left by Hurricane Helene.

Following the briefing, the campaign says Trump will facilitate relief supply distribution and wrap up his visit by speaking to the press.

Trump is expected at Chez What Furniture Store Monday at 2 p.m.

Valdosta was among the areas hardest hit by Helene in South Georgia. Schools in the area will remain closed throughout the week. A 6 p.m. curfew remains in place in the city as crews continue to clear roadways.