Former Lowndes High School teacher and coach arrested, accused of sexual assault

A former student accuses Derrick Yarbrough of sexual assault

The Lowndes County Sheriff's office arrested Yarbrough Thursday

He resigned from the school district on Friday

The Lowndes County School System says a teacher and coach Derrick Yarbrough resigned on Friday, June 6th. That was a day after Yarbrough's arrest by the Lownds County Sheriff's Office.

Yarbrough faces charges of including Child Molestation, Improper Sexual Contact by a Person in Position of Trust, and Sodomy.

According to the district, the alleged victim reported the assault last week to LCSO. They claim the sexual assault began the summer they were going into the 9th grade and continued through their Senior year of high school.

Through the investigation of the allegation it was determined Yarbrough had inappropriate contact with a minor.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Investigators encourage anyone who may have also been a victim to come forward. They can contact LCSO's Criminal Investigations Division at 229-671-2900

