Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal visits Valdosta elementary school to promote childhood literacy

Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal read his new book "Veto, the Governor's Cat" to third graders at J.L. Lomax Elementary.

The Valdosta Rotary Club donated $1,000 to the J.L. Lomax Media Center and new Scholastic books for the WOW Bus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Governor Deal read to third graders, handing out books, and touring the VCS WOW Bus—a mobile library packed with stories waiting to be discovered.

It’s all part of his ongoing commitment to literacy, a mission inspired by his late wife, Sandra Deal.

"Well, I think it makes all the difference in the world. My wife always said she liked to see when the light came on in a child's eyes, when they realized what was being told to them… Literacy is one of those building blocks of civilization."

And local leaders are stepping up to help. Deanna Smith, Valdosta Rotary Literacy Fund Chair , tells me The Valdosta Rotary Club is donating boxes of new Scholastic books to stock the WOW Bus.

"This is the new generation that's coming up through, and so we want to make sure that we're supporting that. And one of the best ways that you can do that is to support literacy."

In addition to new books, Rotary Club has donated $1,000 to the J.L. Lomax Media Center. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

