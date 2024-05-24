Flags of Freedom display returns to Valdosta's Freedom Park

This is Flags of Freedom's fourth year at Valdosta's Freedom Park.

The signs list members who have served in Lowndes County since World War II.

Watch the video to hear who the display honors and how long it will be up.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Memorial Day weekend, Valdosta's Flags of Freedom Display is back!

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm checking out the display honoring our military, just in time for Memorial Day.

Flags of Freedom is a line of 50 American Flags planted at the front of Freedom Park, representing all the states in the Union.

According to our Parks and Rec, this is in honor of military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

Nearly 20 Airmen from Moody Air Force Base's 23d Maintenance Group installed the flags and placed name signs that honor every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II on; records before that time are difficult to find as many were lost in a local fire.

There are also signs honoring our fallen heroes from Moody Air Force Base, Airmen who died while stationed here in Valdosta.

The display will be up until the week of the 4th of July. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.