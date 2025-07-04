Fireworks prices rise, but Valdosta vendors and families buy up on July 4th

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — On this Independence Day, local fireworks vendors are not letting rising costs stop the show.



Family-owned stands like Family Fun Fireworks report noticeable cost increases.

Loyal customers say the higher prices are worth it for the memories—and they're still showing up in full force.

National tariffs and supply chain issues are driving up the cost of fireworks—especially for smaller, family-owned shops.

With the May tariff pause coming to an end in August, uncertainty in the market still lingers.

While big chains seem to be absorbing the increase due to being stocked up ahead of time, vendors like Family Fun Fireworks say they're seeing the difference in their wallets.

Ann Cassidy, who runs one of the long-time stands just outside of Lowndes County, says her costs are up—but she's doing what she can to keep things fun and affordable for their customers.

"We have bigger missiles also, which is $21.99 and $19.99. So, you know, the $59.99 is the big boxes. That is what—you know—I can't afford."

Despite inflation, the crowds haven't let up. Cassidy credits loyal locals for keeping her going, especially since her shop uses shopping hacks to help families on a budget.

"Pretty steady because we have been here and we have a good relationship with our customers. They're like family. They support us. Yes, the mom-and-pop shops."

One of those loyal customers is David Davis, who's spending $500 this year for a private show in his neighborhood.

"In the last few years, I've seen it go up. You know, we did go through two hurricanes and the pandemic, so everybody's trying to make up for all those losses. But $500… it's worth it. We're doing it for the memories."

If you want to leave the show up to the professionals, Valdosta and Lowndes County are hosting what they’re calling the biggest show in South Georgia.

It starts around 9:15 p.m. in the mall area near Exit 18.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

